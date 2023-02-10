Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00010042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.44 billion and approximately $35.34 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00046716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019640 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00220253 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00021024 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.05495694 USD and is down -8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $38,379,064.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.