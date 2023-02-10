Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 1,835,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394,623. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 126,236 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.