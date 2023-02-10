TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $16.71 Per Share

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings of $16.71 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $16.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.11.

TopBuild stock opened at $196.72 on Friday. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $243.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in TopBuild by 462.1% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 990,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,764.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 162,946 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 282.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after buying an additional 123,572 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 142.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after buying an additional 107,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

