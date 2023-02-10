Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. 3,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Torrent Capital Stock Up 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a market cap of C$18.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

