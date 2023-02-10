Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 2,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 46,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

