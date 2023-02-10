Traders Purchase High Volume of ConocoPhillips Call Options (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 42,711 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average daily volume of 24,980 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,761,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,805. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

