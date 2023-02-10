Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $8.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TT opened at $181.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $188.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,761 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,630. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

