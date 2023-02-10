TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.49

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.49 and traded as low as C$11.83. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$11.95, with a volume of 489,344 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.86.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.48.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

About TransAlta Renewables

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.12%.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.