TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Down 55.0% in January

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TANNL stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.76. 9,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,410. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

