Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TRT stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $20.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

