Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.71 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.19 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

