Truist Financial Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $260.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.13.

Equifax Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $206.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $243.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.32.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Equifax by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Equifax by 675.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

