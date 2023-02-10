Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Short Interest Update

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Truxton Stock Performance

Shares of TRUX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.02. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965. Truxton has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $75.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $199.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans.

