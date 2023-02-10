TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Earnings Results

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.16-0.22 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.22 EPS.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.45. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 58.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in TTM Technologies by 14,124.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

