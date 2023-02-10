Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) traded down 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.00 and last traded at $64.00. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.20.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Down 10.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Services (Technical). The Aviation segment is involved in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

