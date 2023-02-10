Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TWO. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.94. 1,711,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 3,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 756,321 shares in the last quarter.
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
