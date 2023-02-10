UBS Group AG Acquires 788,117 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,208,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.77% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $598,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after acquiring an additional 948,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after buying an additional 1,104,634 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,097,000 after buying an additional 820,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.59. 1,283,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,865,403. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $111.17.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

