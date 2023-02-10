UBS Group AG Sells 35,907 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,322,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,907 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.4% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.69% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $947,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.13. 255,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,097. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.79. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

