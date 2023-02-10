Udine Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.9% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 326.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPME traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.95. 9,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,249. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $95.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.24.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.