Udine Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,341 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.71. 1,020,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,087. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.