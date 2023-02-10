Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. 1,047,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,275. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.