Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Unico American Stock Performance

Shares of UNAM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. Unico American has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2.53) million for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 40.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%.

About Unico American

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded by Erwin Cheldin in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

