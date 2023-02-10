Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($46.88) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($46.88) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.69) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,190 ($62.39) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($36.66) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($52.89) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,103.33 ($49.32).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,110.25 ($49.41) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,153.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,041.63. The stock has a market cap of £104.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2,107.18. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 38.12 ($0.46) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

