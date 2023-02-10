Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 64.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 17.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %

Unilever stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 439,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,058. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Unilever

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

