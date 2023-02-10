Uniswap Price Reaches $6.34 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.83 billion and $117.80 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.34 or 0.00029343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00431591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015451 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000856 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.34756649 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 611 active market(s) with $201,454,948.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.