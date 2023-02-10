United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €23.20 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €23.20 ($24.95) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on United Internet in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €20.44 ($21.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. United Internet has a 52-week low of €18.20 ($19.57) and a 52-week high of €36.15 ($38.87). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.03.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.