United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
United Lithium Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ULTHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. 4,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,715. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.
United Lithium Company Profile
