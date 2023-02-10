United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

United Lithium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ULTHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. 4,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,715. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

Get United Lithium alerts:

United Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.