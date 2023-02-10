United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 29,699 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,699 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for approximately 3.4% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned 0.13% of Marriott International worth $57,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Marriott International by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.66. 236,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day moving average is $156.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

