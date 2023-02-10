UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in January

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UOL Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UOLGY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.84. 778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76.
About UOL Group
