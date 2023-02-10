Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 1,524.3% in January

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 1,524.3% from the January 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,305,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 129.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,537 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 568.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 133,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $61.84. 153,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,905. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $73.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.16.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

