Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 179.0% in January

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,200 shares, a growth of 179.0% from the January 15th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,283,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,425. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGLT)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.