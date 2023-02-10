Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 179.0% in January

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,200 shares, a growth of 179.0% from the January 15th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,283,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,425. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

