Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $197.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $232.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

