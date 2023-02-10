Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Decreased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,653,000 after purchasing an additional 977,570 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,032 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,786,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,298,482 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $53.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.