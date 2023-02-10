VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $31.65. Approximately 1,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VAT Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.