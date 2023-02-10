Velas 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 13% against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $59.05 million and $1.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00081933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00063273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023355 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,412,763,153 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

