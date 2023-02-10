VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the January 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VerifyMe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRME traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 153.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VerifyMe will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VerifyMe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRME. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in VerifyMe by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

