Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Verizon Communications in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

