Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Down 8.8%

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 24,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 135,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VVI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $514.68 million, a PE ratio of -34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 307,126 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,322,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 148,282 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 692,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 106,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

