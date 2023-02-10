Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Down 8.8%

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 24,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 135,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VVI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $514.68 million, a PE ratio of -34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76.
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
