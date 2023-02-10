Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Trading Up 52.1%

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 52.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NENTF shares. SEB Equities lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 322 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

