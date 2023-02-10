VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the January 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ QQQN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF
