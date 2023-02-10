VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the January 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 434.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 74,758 shares during the last quarter.

