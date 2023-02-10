Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

VKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $819.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

About Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.

