Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
VKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.
Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $819.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.77.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.
