Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Lowered to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VWE. Telsey Advisory Group cut Vintage Wine Estates from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.92.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

Shares of VWE stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. Analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Director Timothy D. Proctor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Director Timothy D. Proctor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,441.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VWE. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 238.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 255,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 413.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 222,293 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 121,365 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 95,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

