Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 230 ($2.76) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VMUK. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.58) to GBX 205 ($2.46) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.76) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 220 ($2.64).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Trading Up 0.4 %

VMUK stock opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.24) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.24. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.10 ($2.62). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.35.

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.15), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,523.44).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.