Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39. 44,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 47,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 39.1% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

