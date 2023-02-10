Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.94. 1,098,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,753. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

