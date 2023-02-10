Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.77 and last traded at $54.77. 213,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 621,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $913.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35.
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
