Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.77 and last traded at $54.77. 213,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 621,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Vital Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $913.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vital Energy Company Profile

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

