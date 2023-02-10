Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

ETR:VOW3 opened at €130.26 ($140.06) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a 1 year high of €195.14 ($209.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €134.54.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

