Vow (VOW) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Vow (VOW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00003632 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vow has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Vow has a total market capitalization of $124.21 million and $403,196.62 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vow Token Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

