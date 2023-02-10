Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 237.9% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 179.4% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance

Shares of IDE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. 22,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,089. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

