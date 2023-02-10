W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.21. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WPC. JMP Securities cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

